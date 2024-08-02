Mariah Carey bringing Christmas concert back to Philly this winter. How to get tickets

Mariah Carey, the so-called "Queen of Christmas," is coming back to the City of Brotherly Love this winter to spread holiday cheer.

The best-selling female artist of all time announced that her annual Christmas extravaganza, "Mariah Carey's Christmas Time," is back and going national. She will visit 20 cities across the country, including Philadelphia.

Carey will be performing all of her holiday hits at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

"This tour marks Carey's grandest holiday spectacle to date and is the first of many surprises she has in store to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her legendary album ‘Merry Christmas’ and its record-shattering single "All I Want For Christmas Is You." The show will feature the global superstar's timeless holiday classics alongside fan-favorite chart-toppers, promising an unforgettable festive experience," concert organizers said.

Tickets will be available starting with the Verizon presale on Tuesday, Aug. 6, and additional presale will run throughout the week.

Then, Friday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. tickets will be available for the general public at LiveNation.com.

Fans can also purchase VIP packages that include premium tickets, access to the pre-show VIP Lounge, and exclusive VIP merch items. For more information, visit vipnation.com.