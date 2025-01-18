Mark your calendar! Here's a list of major events happening in Philadelphia in 2025

The Philadelphia region is bursting with exciting events in 2025, offering something for everyone.

From festivals to sports competitions and unique exhibitions, this year is set to showcase the city's rich diversity.

So grab your calendars -- here is a list of major events happening in the City of Brotherly Love and beyond that you won't want to miss.

Winter 2025 events

Philadelphia Auto Show

The Philadelphia Auto Show returns for 10 days of car-themed fun along the roadways of the Pennsylvania Convention Center. There will be hundreds of cars you can spend all day ogling at. And many that you can get inside of. Check out our guide here.



📅 Jan. 11 - Jan. 20

📍 Pennsylvania Convention Center, located at 1101 Arch Street in Philadelphia

Winter Wonder at Longwood Gardens

Explore vibrant indoor gardens and stunning outdoor landscapes at Longwood Gardens. Those who visit the popular Pennsylvania tourist destination can expect to see new buildings, new gardens, and new guest experiences.



📅 Jan. 17 - March 23

📍 Longwood Gardens, located at 1001 Longwood Rd., in Kennett Square

Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend

Honor the life, service, and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. over MLK Weekend at a community event. A full list of events can be found in our guide.



📅 Jan. 18 - Jan. 20

📍 Across Philadelphia

Center City District Restaurant Week

Dozens of restaurants across Center City will offer three-course, prix-fixe dinners for $40 or $60 and two-course lunches for just $20. See a full list of participating restaurants in our guide here.



📅 Jan. 19 - Feb. 1

📍 At over 100 restaurants across Center City

African American Children's Book Fair

Celebrate literature at the African American Children's Book Fair. This event connects young readers with inspiring authors and illustrators.



📅 Feb. 1

📍 Pennsylvania Convention Center, located at 1101 Arch Street in Philadelphia

The Tasties

Are you a foodie? Well you should check out The Tasties, Philadelphia’s first-ever chef and restaurant awards show. Enjoy an exclusive awards ceremony, mingle with industry leaders, and party the night away



📅 Feb. 2

📍 Live! Casino & Hotel, located at 900 Packer Avenue in Philadelphia

Body Worlds: Vital returns to the Franklin Institute

Spanning 16,000 square feet, the exhibition features an extraordinary collection of real human specimens—including 20 whole-body plastinates—offering guests an unparalleled journey beneath the skin.



📅 Feb. 15

📍Franklin Institute, located at 222 N. 20th St. in Philadelphia

Philadelphia Flower Show



The Philadelphia Flower Show is the nation's largest and the world's longest-running horticultural event. The show will feature garden designers and florists from around the world, as well as designers based in Philadelphia. Click here for more details.



📅 March 1 - March 9

📍 Pennsylvania Convention Center, located at 1101 Arch Street in Philadelphia

Spring 2025 events

Penn Relays

The Penn Replays will bring thousands of participants and attendants to Philadelphia for the largest and oldest track and field competition in the United States.



📅 April 24 - April 26

📍 Franklin Field on the University of Pennsylvania campus

The Philadelphia Show

Check out fine art and antiques and learn about the joy of collecting at the Philadelphia Show on the East Terrace of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.



📅 April 25- April 27

📍Philadelphia Museum of Art, located at 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.

Monster Jam

Looking to experience the roar? Get up close and personal with Monster Jam trucks (and drivers) right in South Philadelphia.



📅 April 26

📍 Lincoln Financial Field, located at One Lincoln Financial Field Way in Philadelphia

Manayunk StrEAT Food Festival

Get ready to eat your heart out because one of the largest food truck festivals is set to return to Manayunk featuring dozens of food trucks and food vendors from across the region.



📅 April 27

📍 Main Street in Manayunk

Chestnut Hill Home & Garden Festival

The festival will include over 200 vendors selling home design, décor, hand-made furniture and hand-crafted home accessories.



📅 May 4

📍 Along historic Germantown Avenue from Rex Avenue to Willow Grove Avenue.

South 9th Street Italian Market Festival

Make sure you pack your appetite for this one. The festival will feature over 100 area vendors showcasing a range of cuisine and beverages.



📅 May 17 - May 18

📍The festival will span seven city blocks

Devon Horse Show and Country Fair

The four-day all-jumper event will feature some of the nation's top show-jumping athletes, all competing in the Dixon Oval. Visitors can also enjoy shopping and having various food options, including BBQ, sandwiches, and pasta.



📅 May 21 - June 1

📍 Located at 23 Dorset Road in Devon

Summer 2025 events

From Paris to Provence: French Painting at the Barnes

"Travel through France with Monet, Van Gogh, Cézanne, and other trailblazing painters" at the Barnes Foundation's newest art exhibit.



📅 June 29 - Aug. 31

📍The Barnes, located at 2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia

Savannah Bananas

Brace yourself for more mayhem. The viral baseball team is on tour and bringing their entertaining antics back to South Philadelphia.



📅 July 26 - July 27

📍 Citizens Bank Park, located at 1 Citizens Bank Way in Philadelphia

Fall 2025 events

Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show

The oldest outdoor fine art show in the U.S. will return for its fall edition, featuring dozens of professional artists exhibiting their work.



📅 Sept.19 - Sept. 21

📍 Rittenhouse Square

Philadelphia Marathon Weekend

This is your chance to run through the City of Philadelphia's historic landmarks and scenic streets among thousands of other runners.



📅 Nov. 21 - Nov. 23

📍Varius times and locations