It's time to rev your engines, car lovers. The Philadelphia Auto Show is back for 10 days of car-themed fun along the roadways of the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

While some visitors may be at the show for purely recreational reasons and to see some of the customs rides, others come for practical purposes as Philadelphians get first looks at dozens of 2025 models of cars from a variety of automakers.

Here's a guide to what you can expect if you plan on visiting.

When and where is the Auto Show?

The 2025 auto show runs from Saturday, Jan. 11, through Monday, Jan. 20, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, located at 12 and Arch Streets.

How much are tickets?

Tickets start at $20 for adults (ages 13 and up), $12 for children (ages 7-12), $15 for seniors (ages 62-plus) and $15 for military members with valid ID.

Children under the age of 6 are free with a ticketed adult and group discount tickets start at $15.

Click here to put the pedal to the metal and buy your tickets now. Note a $1.50 processing fee on tickets purchased online.

Want to check out new rides you could actually buy?

There are hundreds of cars you can spend all day ogling at. And many that you can get inside of.

"We are back to Fuel Philly with one of our strongest events in recent years,” Jeff Glanzmann of Glanzmann Subaru and 2025 Philadelphia Auto Show Chair said in a news release. “We have an increase in OEM representation on the show floor, a bigger and better e-Track, the return of Camp Jeep, an expanded Custom Alley exhibit and much more. We are very excited to open our doors and give Philadelphia another robust auto show.”

Nearly two dozen car brands will be displaying their newest rides.

"Key brands will be returning to the event as well as a few first timers," the auto show said in a news release. "Brands that will showcase vehicles include Alfa Romeo, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, INEOS Grenadier, Jeep, Kia, Lotus, McLaren, Nissan, Ram, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota and Volkswagen."

Buckle up for test rides, custom cars, memories and Hollywood stars

The e-Track and Camp Jeep give you the opportunity to feel what its like in some of the vehicles.

Camp Jeep is a obstacle course over 30,000-square feet that "will give auto show attendees a chance to experience the extreme off-road capabilities of Jeep vehicles without leaving the auto show floor."

Feeling electric?

"The 60,000 square foot e-Track invites all Philadelphia Auto Show guests to ride in select electric vehicles of their choice from Cadillac, Chevrolet, Kia, Nissan, Tesla, Toyota and Volkswagen. Through this uniquely designed indoor test track, participants will learn about this growing vehicle segment by experiencing first-hand the look, feel and driving capabilities of select electric vehicles such as the Cadillac Escalade IQ and Lyriq; Chevrolet Blazer EV, Equinox EV and Silverado EV; Kia EV6 GT-Line and EV9 GT-Line; Nissan Ariya; Tesla Cybertruck and Model Y; Toyota bZ4X, Prius Prime and RAV4 Prime and Volkswagen ID. Buzz."

How about a more custom experience?

Custom Alley features the latest in aftermarket customization over 150,000 square feet, making it "the premiere indoor custom car show on the East Coast," organizers said.

Feeling nostalgic?

Back-in-the-Day Way will return to lead visitors on a trip down memory lane and see vehicles from the past including a 1948 Chrysler Town & Country Sedan, 1955 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible, 1956 Continental Mark II and 1970 Plymouth AAR Cuda.

Looking for something from the big screen?

The Hollywood Rides display features the 2012 Dodge Ram 3500 and 2023 Dodge Durango RT (Scarecrow) from Twisters; 1966 Chevrolet Impala and 1972 Alfa Romeo from Fast X; 1984 Pontiac Fiero from Fast & Furious 9-The Fast Saga; 2012 Acura TL from Avengers Agents of Shield; 1981 DMC Delorean Time Machine from Back to the Future; and 1988 Chevrolet C20 Stranger Things Hawkins Power and Light Van, according to organizers.

"We are so fortunate to have a great relationship with the fantastic team at The Celebrity Car Museum, which is where these vehicles come in from,” Philadelphia Auto Show Director Mike Gempp said. “They share our love of cars but in their own special way. We’re thrilled to welcome them back to the show floor and offer this as another exciting display for our guests to check out."

For a full list of featured vehicles, show hours and other details, you can visit the Philadelphia Auto Show website.

Getting to the Philly Auto Show by SEPTA?

SEPTA is offering those attending the Auto Show additional weekend service.

On Jan. 11, 12, 19 and 19, SEPTA will operate extra Regional Rails to supplement Saturday and Sunday schedules on the Fox Chase and Paoli/Thorndale lines.

All Regional Rail trains stop at Jefferson Station which is located beneath the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

"The Pennsylvania Convention Center is a short walk from Jefferson Station or take the Market-Frankford Line [L] to 11th or 13th, the Broad Street Line [B] to City Hall or Bus Routes 4, 16, 17, 23, 27, 33, 38, 44, 45, 48, 61, 78, 124 or 125," SEPTA said.

For real-time service updates, you can follow @SEPTA.

