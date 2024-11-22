A revamp of Longwood Gardens' 17-acre conservatory and grounds is complete

Construction at one of the world’s premier horticultural gardens is complete.

Visitors can now experience "Longwood Reimagined: A New Garden Experience," a revamp of Longwood Gardens' 17-acre conservatory and grounds.

The project broke ground in 2021 and aimed to enhance and preserve the gardens and glasshouse on the estate.

Those who visit the popular Pennsylvania tourist destination can expect to see new buildings, new indoor and outdoor gardens, and new guest experiences.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

NBC10's Brenna Weick's heads to Longwood Gardens to see the progress of $250 million in upgrades being made during a "major project" aimed at making the Pennsylvania gardens even more beautiful for guests.

The brand new 32,000-square-foot West Conservatory is the centerpiece and was the largest component of the project. The entire building will seem like it's floating, while its interior Mediterranean-inspired gardens will be set amid pools, canals, and fountains.

Longwood also made history by relocating and reconstructing the Cascade Garden, the "only design in North America by acclaimed Brazilian landscape architect Roberto Burle Marx." The new 3,800-square-foot custom-built, stand-alone jewel box will allow the plants room to grow and flourish.

Along with revamping the courtyards and indoor gardens, Longwood opened its new restaurant, 1906. It is located in the Main Conservatory and offers stunning views of the iconic Main Fountain Garden.

The restaurant's upscale American menu features produce grown right in Longwoods' on-site Ornamental Kitchen Garden.

To learn more about Longwood Gardens' new garden experience project, click the video below:

Longwood unveiled all of these upgrades just in time for the holiday season.

At this time of year, visitors cannot only experience the new gardens and buildings but also really get into the spirit with all the festive lights and decor. "A Longwood Christmas" will be on display now through Jan. 12, 2025.