The unofficial end of summer is upon us this Labor Day weekend.

While some people jump in the car to escape to the Jersey Shore, Delaware Beaches and Pocono Mountains to live it up for the waning moments of summer, many others are staying closer to home.

Luckily, you don't need to go far to have fun this holiday weekend -- you don't even need to leave Philly. Here's four events (one for each day of the long weekend) to check out from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4, 2023:

Dance, drink and eat at a historic German Volkfest

Check out the Cannstatter Volkfest-Verein's 151st Labor Day Volkfest in Northeast Philadelphia Saturday to Monday. Organizers call it "the Philadelphia region’s largest and nation’s oldest German festival."

The “Oktoberfest-Styled Extravaganza” features German and American party music, authentic German foods like bratwurst and schnitzel along side American-style hamburgers and hotdogs and plenty of beers and wines, according to organizers.

NBC10's Bill Henley shows off his German while sharing some of Visit Philly's On a Positive Note events for this week, including the Labor Day Volkfest.

The event's Facebook page includes this awesome site to see: "The Cannstatter’s iconic 3-story tall 'fruit column' will once again be lovingly decorated with real fruits and vegetables. The historic column celebrates our heritage and the bounty of the year. It takes over a week to build by countless volunteers and is always an amazing sight to behold.

Where: Cannstatter Volksfest Verein - 9130 Academy Rd, Philadelphia, PA, United States, Pennsylvania

When: Saturday, Sept. 2, to Monday, Sept. 4. The fun runs from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and noon to 8 p.m. on Monday.

Cost: Admission is $10 for one day, $15 for two days and $20 for all three days during the social group's fundraiser.

Chill out, get active at The Oval

No Made in America festival this weekend, but that doesn't mean you can't have fun on the Ben Franklin Parkway.

The Oval is offering four days of events as the 8-acre pop-up extends into Labor Day weekend for first time. The City is calling it Oval Live.

“The Oval summer pop-up has become a treasured summer tradition highlighting one of Philadelphia’s signature parks,” Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Interim Commissioner Orlando Rendon said. “This park is the perfect spot to get together under the sun or stars, and we’re grateful to be able to provide an ‘encore’ experience to Oval-goers this Labor Day weekend.”

The Oval features various food trucks and a beer garden.

Where: Eakins Oval, 2451 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130

When: Various times Friday to Monday.

Friday night at 8: Catch a screening of "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," which is set in Philly.

Saturday from noon to 9 p.m.: Philly-area musicians will perform various types of music.

Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Family-friendly entertainment including "dance performances, jugglers, caricature drawing, face painting, a kite building contest, a magician and more," according to the City. You can even build and fly your own kite at the event.

Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: A "day of wellness," including a community run and yoga.

Cost: Free to check it out. Food and drink available for purchase.

Bounce around at the Navy Yard

We told you earlier this summer about the so-called "world’s biggest" traveling bounce house that has been inflated at the Navy Yard in South Philadelphia for the past few weekends.

Visitors of all ages can enjoy four massive inflatables, including the 16,000-square-foot world's largest bounce house, a 900-foot-long obstacle course, a bouncy sports arena and a giant space-themed wonderland with ball pits, according to The Big Bounce America 2023 Tour organizers.

Tickets must be purchased to bounce around. "One ticket, three hours, a whole bunch of fun," Big Bounce says.

Where: Shelby Field, Admiral Peary Way, Philadelphia, PA

When: Timing is dependent on the type of ticket. Toddler bounce is available starting at 10 a.m. Friday. Sessions for young children, older kids and adults take place a various times between 9 a.m. and evening on Saturday and Sunday.

Cost: Toddlers - $22, other kids starting at $35 and adults starting at $42

Let's dance, eat and drink at Brazilian Day at Penn's Landing

From the dancing to the clothing to the food, celebrate everything Brazil at the Brazilian Day Philadelphia Festival as part of the PECO Multicultural Series.

This is how the Delaware River water Corporation describes the event:

"This free festival welcomes the public to enjoy a variety of Brazilian artistic and musical performances spanning from folk traditions like Capoeira to Samba Reggae drum bands to Samba dancers. Spend the day trying authentic Brazilian drinks such as Caipirinhas, Guarana, and fruit smoothies, as well as food like Coxinhas, Brazilian churros, acai fruit bowls, espetinhos de carne. Plus, shop in the marketplace, and engage in performances."

Catch free performances from Project Capoeira led by Mestre Doutor, Batala Philly, Acaraje Drums and DJ Pesadelo.

Unlike the other events mentioned above, this festival is for one day only.

Where: Great Plaza at Penn's Landing

When: Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: The event is free to attend, but bring some money to buy food and other items.