Are you looking for something fun to do to wrap up this summer? Well, jump to it, the so-called "world’s biggest" traveling bounce house is back in Philadelphia for a limited time.

The Big Bounce America 2023 Tour has set up at the Navy Yard in South Philadelphia and will be open every weekend from Aug. 18 through Sept. 10.

Visitors can enjoy four massive inflatables, including the 16,000-square-foot world's largest bounce house, an incredible 900-foot-long obstacle course, a newly added bouncy sports arena, and a giant space-themed wonderland with ball pits, according to organizers.

Credit: Big Bounce America

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Anyone can enjoy the bounce house from as young as 1 to 100 years old, but to keep people safe, there will be timed sessions split into different age groups, Big Bounce said.

Tickets are available beginning at $22 for toddlers, $35 for children and teens and $42 for adults.

Credit: Big Bounce America

For information about this fun new attraction and to purchase tickets, click here.