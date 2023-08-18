Philadelphia

‘World's Biggest Bounce House' is back in Philly: Here's how to jump in

The Big Bounce America attraction features a 16,000-square-foot 'world's largest' bounce house, obstacle courses, ball pits and more

By Cherise Lynch

Are you looking for something fun to do to wrap up this summer? Well, jump to it, the so-called "world’s biggest" traveling bounce house is back in Philadelphia for a limited time.

The Big Bounce America 2023 Tour has set up at the Navy Yard in South Philadelphia and will be open every weekend from Aug. 18 through Sept. 10.

Visitors can enjoy four massive inflatables, including the 16,000-square-foot world's largest bounce house, an incredible 900-foot-long obstacle course, a newly added bouncy sports arena, and a giant space-themed wonderland with ball pits, according to organizers.

Anyone can enjoy the bounce house from as young as 1 to 100 years old, but to keep people safe, there will be timed sessions split into different age groups, Big Bounce said.

Tickets are available beginning at $22 for toddlers, $35 for children and teens and $42 for adults.

For information about this fun new attraction and to purchase tickets, click here.

