Made in America music festival cancelled

In a post on social media on Tuesday, organizers said the festival will no longer take place 'due to circumstances outside of production control'

By Hayden Mitman

Philadelphia's Made in America music festival was reportedly cancelled on Tuesday.

In a post on an official account on social media, organizers said the festival will no longer take place 'due to circumstances outside of production control.'

SZA and Lizzo were set to headline the 2023 Made in America Festival. It would have been held on Philadelphia's Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Sept. 2 and Sept. 3, 2023.

The front page of the festival's website shares the same note.

The posting notes that all ticket holders will be able to get refunds and that organizers plan to bring the festival back to the city next year.

While organizers have provided few details as to why the festival was cancelled outright, Lizzo has recently been embroiled in some controversy.

Lizzo Aug 2

Former dancers accuse Lizzo of harassment and creating a hostile work environment in lawsuit

Lizzo Aug 3

Lizzo breaks silence on ‘false' and ‘outrageous' lawsuit allegations

Her dancers have recently accused the singer of harassment. However, Lizzo was quick to deny the claims.

NBC10 has reached out to organizers for more information.

