The fun at Bucks County's Sesame Place is getting extra "Splashy" for the 2023 summer season.

"The upcoming season is sure to be filled with furry and feathered fun for Sesame Place’s most Splash-tacular season ever," Sesame Place said in a news release.

Play on Bert & Ernie’s Splashy Shores

The Langhorne, Pennsylvania, theme park geared towards children and "Sesame Street" fans of all ages announced Wednesday new features for the upcoming summer, including the all-new Bert & Ernie’s Splashy Shores water play area on Sesame Island.

"Guests can splish, splash, spray, and play under tipping water buckets, spraying jets, a water curtain, a water bobble, and a spraying water tower," the theme park said in a news release. It's "the perfect place for the whole family to cool off with plenty of splashy water fun and shaded seating."

Splash Shores is geared for kids 7 and under.

Big Bird's Beach Brings New Slides

The water fun doesn't stop there as Sesame Place expects to debut the tropical-themed Big Bird's Beach this summer. It replaces Twiddlebug Land, the theme park said. "Guests can enjoy exciting water slides, a family-friendly wave pool, a refreshing splash and spray area, and shaded seating areas."

Sesame Place listed out the new attractions awaiting families in the revamped "chill, seaside oasis:"

Abby’s Splash & Spray Garden – Cool off in Abby’s Splash & Spray Garden, where the water is refreshing, and the vibe is magical. Featuring a jumbo watering can sprinkler, this water oasis is a great place to splash, play, and spray!

Elmo’s Surf ‘n’ Slide – Catch a wave and climb aboard this six-person raft for a monstrously good time! This six-story family raft ride sends guests on a swirling, swishing, splashing adventure as they surf down accelerator slides towards the final splashdown! It’s rad water fun for the whole family!

Little Bird’s Bay – Guests will have a “swell” time enjoying the rolling waves in this 10,000 square-foot family wave pool. With plenty of seating and surrounding shade, it’s a great place to chill out, cool off, and splash around. With a maximum water depth of 18 inches, Little Bird’s Bay is perfect for smaller children.

Rosita’s Seaside Slides – Guests can enjoy a splish-splashing ride down Rosita’s Seaside Slides in a single or a double-seater tube that will have everyone smiling all the way to the end. Adjacent to Abby’s Splash & Spray Garden, these slides are fun for the whole family, especially for younger children who can enjoy the attraction with a supervising companion.

Sesame Place has also renovated its exclusive cabanas with access to a "private splash area." You will need to pay extra to get in on the private fun.

More Than Just Cooling Off

Outside of the "Splash-tacular" fun, Sesame Place is also letting kids get to interact with furry friends.

Welcome to The Party! features characters Elmo, Abby, Grover, Rosita and Cookie Monster in an all-new show at Abby’s Paradise Theater. And people can "chit-chat and take a photo with Big Bird himself" at the Small Talk With Big Bird meet and greet.

When Does Sesame Place Open?

Even though summer is still far off, Sesame Place will open for the 2023 season on Friday, Feb. 17, with a Mardi Gras celebration featuring a parade, musical and strolling entertainment.

Sesame Place is selling season passes starting at $118.50 through Feb. 26 and one-day tickets start at $32.99.