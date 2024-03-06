Kid Cudi bringing ‘Insano World Tour' to Philadelphia this summer. Here's how to get tickets

Grammy award-winning artist Kid Cudi is coming to Philadelphia this summer.

The acclaimed rapper announced the "Insano World Tour" will be making a stop at the Wells Fargo Center on July 14.

This tour comes after Cudi released his ninth studio album "Inanso." The 21-track album debuted at number 13 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Joining Kid Cudi on tour will be hip-hop legend Pusha T, grammy-nominated artist Jaden and EARTHGANG.

The North American leg of the tour will kick off in Austin, Texas on June 28 and then head across the pond to the United Kingdom and Europe starting February 2025.

Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. and various presales start Tuesday, March 12 at 10 a.m.

For more information visit insanotour.com.