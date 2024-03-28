Philadelphia

Maxwell's ‘The Serenade Tour' with Jazmine Sullivan coming to Philadelphia this fall

By Cherise Lynch

Live Nation

R&B lovers listen up! Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum artist Maxwell is bringing "The Serenade Tour" to Philadelphia this September.

Maxwell is best known for hits "Ascension (Don't Ever Wonder)" and "Pretty Wings."

This tour, Maxwell is hitting the road with award-winning powerhouse and Philadelphia native Jazmine Sullivan. The "Bust Your Windows" singer previously toured with Maxwell in 2008.

The tour will make a stop at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday, September 24.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 29 at 10 am at musze.com. Exclusive meet & greet and VIP ticket packages are also available.

