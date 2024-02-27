21 Savage bringing ‘American Dream Tour' to Camden, NJ this summer. Here's how to get tickets

Grammy-winning, multi-platinum global superstar 21 Savage announced dates for his "American Dream Tour' and he is making a stop in New Jersey this summer.

The "Bank Account" rapper will kick off the tour on May 1 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena and will stop in dozens of other major cities across North America before coming to the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, NJ, on Sunday, June 9.

According to Live Nation, the show will feature special guests J.I.D, Nardo Wick, and 21 Lil Harold.

This tour celebrates the release of 21 Savage’s third studio album of the same name which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, maintaining the spot for two weeks.

Presale tickets for Citi card members will be available on Wednesday, Feb. 28 from 10 a.m. until Thursday, Feb. 29 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.

Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.