New Jersey

21 Savage bringing ‘American Dream Tour' to Camden, NJ this summer. Here's how to get tickets

By Cherise Lynch

Burak Cingi/Getty Images for Live Nation

Grammy-winning, multi-platinum global superstar 21 Savage announced dates for his "American Dream Tour' and he is making a stop in New Jersey this summer.

The "Bank Account" rapper will kick off the tour on May 1 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena and will stop in dozens of other major cities across North America before coming to the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, NJ, on Sunday, June 9.

According to Live Nation, the show will feature special guests J.I.DNardo Wick, and 21 Lil Harold.

This tour celebrates the release of 21 Savage’s third studio album of the same name which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, maintaining the spot for two weeks.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Jennifer Lopez Feb 15

Get ‘On the Floor': Here's how to score tickets to Jennifer Lopez's Philly concert this summer

Philadelphia Feb 22

Jelly Roll bringing ‘Beautifully Broken Tour' to Philly this fall. Here's how to get tickets

Presale tickets for Citi card members will be available on Wednesday, Feb. 28 from 10 a.m. until Thursday, Feb. 29 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.

Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyPhilly liveCamdenTHE SCENE
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us