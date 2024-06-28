Philadelphia

Eat and your way through Philly with Founding Footsteps new ‘Taste of History Food Tour'

The Founding Footsteps BYOB Trolley is launching "A Taste of History Food Tour" with multiple stops in various Philadelphia neighborhoods

By Cherise Lynch

Love a food crawl and a history tour? You might want to check this out.

Founding Footsteps - a BYOB trolley tour company - is launching the first of its kind "Taste of History Food Tour" to allow people to experience different food scenes across Philadelphia.

The tour is set to launch on June 29th, taking place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and run every Thursday, Friday and Saturday through the end of the summer.

During those three hours, you will be hopping off the trolley and be led through a three to four block walk learning about the neighborhood’s origins and the role food played in its’ creation. By the end, organizers say you will have sampled items from over ten locations.

Stops along the tour will include:

Old City - La Colombe Coffee, Federal Donuts, The Angelo Pizza, Campo’s and Shane Confectionery.

Italian Market - John’s Water Ice, Chef Peter McAndrew’s highly acclaimed Paesano’s, Christina Martinez’s South Philly Barbacoa, DiBruno Bros and Isgro’s Bakery.

Center City and Chinatown - Dim Sum Garden and Matcha Panda

Organizers say the tour will end outside of the Reading Terminal Market giving guests the chance to check out all of the additional great eateries inside the market.

"Everyone should expect to leave with a full belly and a true understanding of how the city’s neighborhoods and food earned us our City of Brotherly Love nickname” Founding Footsteps’ guide and tour curator James Gormley said in a news release. "Food is a dynamic representation of the many different immigrant communities that sought refuge in a city that embraced diversity and it is through this food that we will learn their stories."

"A Taste of History Food Tour" is $99 per person and tickets are available at FoundingFootsteps.com.

