South Philadelphia pizzeria serving up some of the best slices in the US, New York Times says

The New York Times shared a list of the "22 Best Pizza Places in the United States" and one South Philadelphia pizzeria made the cut.

The Times named San Lucas Pizza - located along Bouvier Street near McKean - as one of the best.

Husband and wife duo Valentin Palillero and Eva Mendez, opened San Lucas Pizza back in 2005, according to Times.

At first the couple sold traditional pies that were familiar to the historically Italian neighborhood but they wanted to switch things up and incorporate new flavors.

"Using the same simple crust as a base, new recipes used ingredients found in Mexican cuisine: slightly smoky guajillo sauce, spiced pork, black beans, flecks of onion and chopped cilantro," Times Writer Regan Stephens wrote. "Nowadays, these varieties, served with a side of lime wedges, are as popular as the originals. But they're also a vivid link in a neighborhood that’s been an epicenter of Italian and Mexican immigration, roughly three-quarters of a century apart.

"We are very happy. For a long time we worked, for like 18 years working at the pizza shop, so we are very happy," Palillero explained to NBC10.

To see their full menu visit sanlucaspizzeria.com.