First look at Dorney Park's new Iron Menace roller coaster with 160-foot drop

Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom is getting ready for the 2024 season with a sneak peek at one of its newest rides.

The park released the first official on-ride point-of-view video of the Northeast's first-ever dive roller coaster, the Iron Menace.

Iron Menace features a 160-foot-high, 95-degree drop and speeds up to 64 miles per hour across a brand-new track.

The ride includes four inversions including a tilted loop — the first of its kind for a dive roller coaster — and pays homage to the industrial history of the Lehigh Valley.

You can check out the full video on Dorney Park's YouTube page.

“2024 will be a historic year for Dorney Park with Iron Menace and some of the story-telling that comes along with it,” Dorney Park’s Public Relations and Communications Manager Ryan Eldredge said in a statement. “A new restaurant and bar, a new gift shop, and Iron Menace’s breath-taking station will really bring our new Steel Yard themed area to life.”

Officials said last week that the ride had completed its first test run, and engineers are still working on some important elements.

Dorney Park is scheduled to open for the season on May 10. For more information, visit dorneypark.com.