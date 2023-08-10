Buckle up thrill seekers, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom has announced it's building a new roller coaster set to debut in 2024.

The new coaster is called Iron Menace and it will be the Northeast's first-ever dive roller coaster.

The coaster will take riders on a journey through the remains of an old steel mill, then climb 160 feet, where riders will be left suspended for 3 seconds before plummeting 152 feet vertically at a 95-degree angle, the Lehigh Valley-based amusement park said in a news release.

Credit: Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

With speeds up to 64 mph, the new ride will feature the first-ever tilted loop on a dive coaster, the park said. The coaster will then flip and spin at unique angles.

Credit: Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom

Iron Menace will be the park's first new roller coaster to be built since the opening of Hydra in 2005.

"The Northeast’s first dive roller coaster is one of the largest capital investments in park history," said vice president and general manager of Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom Jessica Naderman in a news release. "With an exciting backstory that loosely connects riders to our area’s rich industrial roots, Iron Menace will become the eighth thrilling roller coaster at the park, bolstering what has been an impressive lineup for well over a decade."

The park states Iron Menace will be "one of the largest capital investments in park history."