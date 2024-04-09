Philadelphia's Fairmount Park is in full bloom this spring and that means it's time to celebrate.

The annual Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival of Greater Philadelphia takes place inside the urban park Saturday, April 13, and Sunday, April 14.

"Featuring a variety of events throughout the city, this yearly festival brings a taste of Japan to Philadelphia and highlights the beauty of Japanese sakura — the flowering cherry trees that brighten city streets and parks with their distinctive pink and white blossoms," the festival website says.

Where is the focus of the cherry blossom festival? 🌸

Cherry blossoms have been in bloom throughout parts of Fairmount Park for the past couple weeks. The Sakura Weekend organized by Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia (JASGP) focuses on the serene Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center at Lansdowne and Horticultural drives.

You can walk inside or outside of the grounds of the Japanese tea house to grab food, drinks and soak in some culture while admiring the blooms.

"Food is outside and all kinds of hands-on experience inside of the whole center and throughout this property," JASGP executive director Kazumi Teune said.

When are the best times to head to Philly's cherry blossom festival? 🌸

The cherry blossom fest takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. This is the best part -- the festival is free and open to everyone.

"This free and public festival event held on Saturday and Sunday, will include music and dance performances, activities for the whole family, an artist’s market, food vendors, a beer garden, and much more," the event website says. "Over a dozen local food and merchandise vendors are scheduled to participate, including Maido!, Triple Bottom Brewing, Urasenke Philadelphia, and more."

Here are the full schedules of performances and activities for Saturday and Sunday.

Folks who want even more can attend the Sakura Weekend Kick-off at The Fallser Club on Midvale Avenue from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. The preview event features traditional Japanese cultural performances and tickets can be purchased for $20 each.

Really want to see cherry blossoms? 🌸

"There is a small selection of cherry trees in the gardens at Shofuso, but most of the cherry blossoms in that area can be found outside the grounds of Shofuso, in the surrounding park, and are entirely accessible without needing a ticket," organizers say.

How to get there? 🚗🚍

You can drive and pay $10 per car to park at the nearby Mann Center for the Performing Arts at 5201 Parkside Avenue. "Free street parking is also available nearby on Lansdowne Dr., and additional paid parking is available along the Avenue of the Republics," organizers say.

You can also ride SEPTA to get the the event. Organizers put a full guide to accessing the festival by public transit on the website.