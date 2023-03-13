Four-time Grammy-winner Drake is teaming up with collaborator 21 Savage for a North American arena tour this year that includes a stop in Philadelphia.

The It's All a Blur Tour will kick off June 16 in New Orleans and stop in Dallas, Miami, New York, Montreal, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Additional shows including Toronto will be announced later.

The rappers stop at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Monday, July 31.

Several of the stops will be two-night stands, including in Atlanta, Chicago and Boston.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The Canadian rapper-singer and Spotify’s most-streamed artist in the U.S. last year put out two albums in 2022, “Honestly, Nevermind” and his collaboration with 21 Savage, “Her Loss.” His last headlining tour was in 2018.

During a show at the famed Apollo Theater earlier this year, he hinted at a tour and possibly even more music on the horizon.

How Do You Get Tickets?

You don't have to call anyone on your cellphone to grab tickets, but you will need be fast to tap or click on the sale sites.

Presales will be available through Cash App, starting at noon Wednesday, March 15, and Sprite, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, March 16. General public sales start Friday with tickets to the Philly show on sale at 1 p.m. on March 17.