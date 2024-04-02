Pennsylvania

Dorney Park collabs with Lehigh County brewer to create Iron Menace larger

The beer combines American barley, corn, and hops and also "embraces the rich history of the Lehigh Valley."

By Cherise Lynch

Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom

Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom partnered with a local brewing company to celebrate the park's new Iron Menace roller coaster.

The partnership with Illumination Brewing, which owns the Funk Brewing brand, combines the thrill of Northeast’s first dive roller coaster with craft brewing artistry.

Around mid-April, those twenty-one and older can enjoy Iron Menace Lager at the park, as well as at Illuminations's tasting rooms, Shangy's in Emmaus, select local retailers, grocery stores and small beer distributors across Eastern Pennsylvania.

The company said the beer combines American barley, corn, and hops and also "embraces the rich history of the Lehigh Valley."

"Funk is amazing. This beer is incredible, and we're just excited to share it with everyone as we forge our own fate this summer," Public Relations and Communications Manager at Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom Ryan Eldredge said in a news release. “We are fired up for the 2024 season.”

“We are so excited to be working with Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom to bring this great American lager and some of our other incredible adult beverage options to the park this summer,” said Chris White, Owner and CEO of Illumination Brewing, LLC. I know everyone in the park is going to enjoy being able to beat the heat with some craft brews this summer!”

You can ride the new coaster during preseason preview days, which will be held on April 27th and 28th and May 4th and 5th.

Dorney Park officially opens for the season on May 10. For more information visit dorneypark.com.

