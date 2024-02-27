Cirque du Soleil's ‘Corteo' making a stop in the Philly region this spring

"Corteo", the long-running and enchanting arena production from Cirque du Soleil is making a stop in the Philadelphia region this spring.

The show will first be presented at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania for six shows from March 28 to March 31. This will be the first time that Cirque du Soleil is returning to Allentown since 2019.

Then you can catch the show when it stops at the Liacoras Center in Philadelphia from May 29 to June 2.

"Corteo, which means cortege in Italian, is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown. The show brings together the passion of the actor with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth," Cirque du Soleil said in a new release.

The show is directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca and first premiered in Montreal in April 2005. Since then the show has amazed over 10 million spectators across 20 countries.

Tickets are available for this magical experience at cirquedusoleil.com/corteo.