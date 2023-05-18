Hanson, Sheila E., UB40 Among Free Concerts Coming to Camden County This Summer

The free concerts coming to Camden County this summer sure are sure to "MMMBop."

That's because Hanson will be playing their hit song as part of the 2023 Camden County Summer Parks Concert Series. The brothers will take the stage at Cooper River Park on Thursday, June 29, as part of the Twilight Concert Series, Camden County announced Thursday.

Other notable acts set to take one of three stages this summer include Arrested Development (of "Tennessee" fame) on Monday, June 12; Sheila E. on Monday, July 10; Aimee Mann on Wednesday, Aug. 2; and "American Idol's" Ruben Studdard (singing Luther Vandross) on Thursday, July 20.

The headline event is on July 4th when reggae stars UB40 headline the July 4th Freedom Festival at Wigging Park ahead of fireworks over the Delaware River.

The free -- yes free -- concerts will take place at three different locations with the Ferko String Band kicking things off on Thursday, June 1, and Gabe Dixon wrapping it up on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

“This lineup of free concerts was carefully crafted with our residents and families in mind,” Commissioner Deputy Director Ed McDonnell, liaison to the Department of Events and Community Outreach, said. “The next three months here in Camden County will be full of music and performances that everyone can enjoy.”

The Monday Sunset Jazz Series concerts take place at 8 p.m. at Wiggins Waterfront Park in Camden. The Wednesday Sundown Music Series concerts take place at 7:30 p.m. at the McLaughlin-Norcross Memorial Dell Concert Venue in Haddon Heights at Haddon Lake Park. The Thursday Twilight Concert Series at Cooper River Park in Pennsauken Township.

“This summer will be full of fun, free, and engaging activities for our residents to enjoy,” County Commissioner Jeff Nash, liaison to the Camden County Parks Department, said. “Each year, we are excited to announce these events that will get our residents out of their homes and into the community to enjoy free music and company.”

Here is the full list of "Camden County Rocks" concerts:

Sunset Jazz Series at Wiggins Park on Mondays

June 12 – Arrested Development

June 26 – Celisse

July 10 – Sheila E.

July 17 – New York City Gospel Choir

July 31 – Pink Martini featuring China Forbes

Aug. 7 – Spyro Gyra

Aug. 21 – The Urban Guerilla Orchestra

Sundown Music Series at Haddon Lake Park on Wednesdays

June 7 – Mutlu/Melissa Menago

June 21 – Samantha Fish ft. Jesse Dayton/ Julia Pratt

July 12 – Travel Lanes/Cloudbelly

July 26 – Don McCloskey/Daphne Ellen

Aug. 2 – Aimee Mann/Jonathan Coulton

Aug. 16 – Calexico/Sug Daniels

Aug. 30 – Gabe Dixon/Sahara Moon

Twilight Concert Series at Cooper River Park on Thursdays

June 1 – Ferko String Band

June 15 – City Rhythm Orchestra

June 29 – Hanson

July 13 – Opera Philadelphia’s Christmas in July

July 20 – Ruben Studdard Sings Luther Vandross

Aug. 10 – Country on the Cooper Presented by 92.5 XTU

Aug. 24 – Act to be announced

"I commend the Camden County Commissioners for offering free family friendly entertainment at these beautiful open spaces," Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen said. "I strongly encourage residents to take advantage of the summer concert series."