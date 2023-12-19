Philadelphia

Calling all foodies! Center City District Restaurant Week to return January 2024

Center City District Restaurant Week will take place Sunday, Jan. 21 through Saturday, Feb. 3

By Cherise Lynch

Unrecognisable friends sitting at a wooden table in a modern restaurant, enjoying a meal out together in Amble, North East England. They are all eating from the plates on the table.
Getty Images

Did you miss out on the last restaurant week? No worries, Center City District Restaurant Week will return next month with more great meals and special deals.

More than 90 chefs and restauranteurs will take part in showcasing their best dishes in a prix-fixe, three-course menu beginning Sunday, Jan. 21 through Saturday, Feb. 3.

Most restaurants will offer dinner for $45 per person and a premium $60 option will be available at select locations.

Additionally, two-course lunch menus will be offered for $20 and at some locations you can order takeout.

“Restaurant Week is the perfect opportunity to gather with friends or family to enjoy Center City’s exceptional dining scene,” Michelle Shannon, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Center City District Michelle Shannon said in a news release. “We need to continue to support our restaurants as they are a vital part of our downtown economic engine. During the holidays, gift cards are the perfect present for foodies of all ages, and with Restaurant Week beginning in January, they will be much appreciated. As always, we encourage everyone to come for dinner, but stay for everything else. Arts & culture, shopping, spas, luxury hotels – Center City has it all.”

CCD has also partnered with several parking garages to offer discounted parking for $10 or less during Restaurant Week.

Reservations are highly encouraged and can be made through Open Table. To see the full list of participating restaurants and to find out more about discounted parking visit ccdrestaurantweek.com.

