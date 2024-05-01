Concert ticket prices getting you down? Well, just in time for summer, Live Nation is once again making sure you can see a show for just $25 a ticket (fees included).

Live Nation's Concert Week promotion -- now in its 10th year -- featuring affordable ticket prices begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

Here is everything you need to know about getting $25 summer concert tickets in the Philadelphia region:

How does Live Nation Concert Week work?

From May 8 to 14, 2024, a full list of events will be available on Live Nation's website. Once a show is selected, look for the ticket type labeled “Concert Week Promotion,” add the $25 ticket(s) to your cart.

The promotion features shows from more than 900 artists. If you're looking to find concerts only in your area, Live Nation says you should be able to filter your search by venues or set your location to the closest city.

There are limited tickets for the events, but each varies.

It's worth noting that some prices do not include taxes, so the price at your checkout may be different.

When is Concert Week?

The sale begins at 10 a.m. ET on May 8, 2024, and continues through 11:59 p.m. ET on May 14, "while supplies last."

For T-Mobile, Rakuten and RBCxMusic members, a special presale begins at 10 a.m. ET on May 7. The FAQs section of the Concert Week site answers questions about getting in on the presales.

How can I use hotel points to get concert tickets?

Hilton Honors members can use points for cheap seats.

"Starting May 8 in US only, use your Hilton Honors Points to get tickets to your favorite shows," the Concert Week website said. "Get 2 Tickets for only 25K Points during Concert Week! Connect your Hilton Honors and Ticketmaster accounts today to make sure you’re prepped and ready to pay with Points when tickets go on sale."

Which 2024 Philadelphia concerts can you get $25 tickets for?

In total, the company said the sale will include more than 5,000 shows across the United States and Canada, but will only be "for select Live Nation events, while inventory lasts."

The full list of Philadelphia shows wasn't immediately revealed, however, on Wednesday, NBC10 received a news release revealing some country music stars like Tim McGraw, Willie Nelson and Jason Aldean and singer/songwriter Melissa Etheridge were on the list. Some concerts even leaked into fall 2024:

Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (Camden, NJ)

Hardy (June 27)

Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July Picnic featuring Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Maren Morris and Mavis Staples (July 4)

Sam Hunt (July 11)

Jason Aldean (Aug. 2)

Parker McCollum (Oct. 12)

The Fillmore Philadelphia

Charley Crockett (July 19)

Marcus King (Oct. 12)

The Met Philadelphia

The Teskey Brothers (June 18)

Justin Moore (Sept. 28)

Orville Peck (Oct. 18)

Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia)

Tim McGraw (June 20)

The Mann Center (Philadelphia)

Melissa Etheridge (Aug. 22)

Other Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey shows should be listed on the Concert Week website in the days ahead.