The Blue Penguin Baby Boom at NJ's Adventure Aquarium Is Oozing Cuteness

Oh baby, not just once, but five times at Adventure Aquarium.

The Camden, New Jersey, aquarium now has five blue penguin chicks on display in time for Mother's Day.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Adventure Aquarium

"(Guests) can now see these adorable slate-blue penguins, the smallest species of penguin in the world, playing on Little Blue Beach and practicing their new swimming skills," the aquarium said in a news release Thursday.

The fab five were born in recent months with little Griffin the youngest and only boy of the group.

Meet Griffin. 😍 He’s the youngest of our little blue crew, but he’s also the most cautious. On Day 1 of swim practice he only dipped his toes in the water. We’re sure he’s going to get jealous soon of all the pool party fun and jump to cruise the currents of Little Blue Beach! pic.twitter.com/cF1XL29vQ5 — Adventure Aquarium (@AdventureAqua) May 7, 2021

Griffin has joined Fairy, Phoenix, Pixie and Siren at Little Blue Beach.

The aquarium has adjusted water temperature, humidity levels, air circulation and lighting to work for "Southern Hemisphere species for a breeding season in the Northern Hemisphere," Jamie Becker, bird and mammal biologist at Adventure Aquarium, said.

“This year, we made many changes to their exhibit and are proud these modifications worked for such a successful breeding season,” Becker said.

The aquarium is open with COVID-19 safety protocols in place. Click here to make your reservation to see the penguin chicks before they quickly "become Olympic-level swimmers in no time," the attraction said.

And for those needing one more adorable look... here you go: