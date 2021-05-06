What to Know Roller skating, carnival games, food and even a Ferris Wheel await visitors to the Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest.

After 2020 claimed roller skating, the roller rink is open again this summer with COVID-related restrictions in place.

The Delaware River Waterfront Corporation's Cherry Street Pier is also open and Spruce Street Harbor Park should open soon.

Roller skating is back at Penn’s Landing as Philadelphians can get an early start on summer.

The Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest rink opens Friday after COVID-19 caused the roller rink to be on hiatus in 2020, the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation announced this week.

Besides skating, people of all ages can enjoy the Ferris Wheel, moon bounce, mini golf and boardwalk-style games on “The Midway” and arcade games.

Come hungry! Funnel cake, lemonade, Chickie’s & Pete’s famous fries and more foods are on the menu.

“It is so important for Philadelphians and visitors to be able to gather safely outside and enjoy precious moments together with friends, family, and loved ones. It continues to be our mission to make the Delaware River Waterfront the absolute best place to do just that,” DRWC President Joe Forkin said.

Guests must wear masks and groups need to keep 6 feet apart as part of Summerfest's COVID protocols. The DRWC suggests purchasing tickets – skating is $5 for admission and $10 for a rental – in advance as “site capacity is limited.”

Hosting a party? You can reserve event space by emailing riverrink@drwc.org.

The DWRC said that an announcement about the return of Spruce Street Harbor Park is expected soon. They also said that Cherry Street Pier continues to offer a variety of events, exhibits and "appropriately-sized performances," including a free ticketed performance on Saturday from the School of Rock.

"The Delaware River Waterfront Corporation (DRWC) is excited to welcome visitors back with continued socially distanced beer gardens and safe take-away food options, sit-down reservations compliant with current outdoor dining regulations, and additional measures in place to ensure that visitors can take advantage of the Summer and enjoy all that the Waterfront has to offer, comfortably and safely, from Washington Pier all the way to Race Street Pier," the DWRC said.

Looking to get a jump start on a beer outdoors? Philadelphia Parks & Recreation's Parks on Tap is back along the Schuylkill River at the Water Works and the south end of the Schuylkill River Trail.

Summerlike fun that we are missing out on? Please send us the information about the places and events where people can enjoy safe fun this summer.