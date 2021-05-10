Delaware

Billie Eilish, Lizzo, the Killers and Tame Impala to Headline 2021 Firefly Festival in Del.

The outdoor music festival at the Woodlands in Dover, Delaware, announced the official lineup on Monday, which also includes Megan Thee Stallion, Cage the Elephant, Wiz Khalifa, Roddy Ricch and Machine Gun Kelly. 

By David Chang

Photos of Billie Eilish (left), Lizzo (middle), Brandon Flowers from The Killers (right)

What to Know

  • Pop star Billie Eilish, singer and rapper Lizzo, popular rock band the Killers and eclectic multi-instrumentalist Tame Impala will headline the Firefly Festival in Delaware this year, which is returning after a one-year hiatus. 
  • The concert will take place September 23-26, 2021. 

The concert will take place September 23-26, 2021. 

The festival is typically held in the summer, but, like every other major event, was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The fall date should give organizers enough breathing room to allow large populations to be vaccinated against Covid-19. 

Currently about 46% of Americans have received at least one dose and more than a third are fully vaccinated. 

