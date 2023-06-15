Barefoot Country Music Fest returns to Wildwood Beach: Your questions answered

'Cruise' on down to Barefoot Country Music Fest for fun in the sun along the Jersey Shore featuring artists like Blake Shelton, Kid Rock, Darius Rucker and Lady A. Here's what you need to know in order to be ready to kick off your shoes and enjoy some music on the beach.

When and where is the festival?

BCMF is a four day festival on the beach in Wildwood, New Jersey, running from Thursday, June 15, through Sunday, June 18.

The gates opened for the concerts and festivities on Thursday at 6 p.m., and will open again Friday through Sunday at 1 p.m. They will close each night at 11:30 p.m.

Concert organizers say the festival area is on the beach between the two Morey's Piers. The exact address of the festival is 3601 Boardwalk, Wildwood, NJ 08260.

Who's headlining?

The 2023 lineup includes Blake Shelton, Kid Rock, Darius Rucker, Jon Pardi, Hardy, Riley Green, Parker McCollum, Lady A, Michael Ray and many more.

You can view the full list of performers here or on the BCMF app.

How are the festival grounds laid out?

Here's a map of the grounds so you know where to go for each performance or to take a break with a drink or some food.

What about parking and transportation?

Jitney is helping attendees get around the island and to the festival with on-demand service that can stop anywhere on the route.

The shuttle for the fest will mainly run up and down Ocean Avenue from Diamond Beach to Olde New Jersey Ave. You can find full route details, times and fares by downloading the Jitney Surfer App on your iPhone or Droid.

Beach parking is located between Wildwoods Convention Center and Morey’s Adventure Pier and will be available throughout the entire festival.

You can find more information on beach parking and purchasing options here.

Where can I get tickets?

While the festival began Thursday night, it's not too late to grab tickets to enjoy the concerts and all the fest has to offer.

You can grab single day general admission, VIP, or three or four-day passes, as well as parking passes here.