Queen & Rook opening the largest board game café on East Coast right on South Street

Calling all board game lovers!

Queen & Rook, a popular spot in Philadelphia known for games, food and fun is opening a brand new location this weekend.

On Saturday, the game café will open its doors to its new space located at 123 South Street, just around the corner from its original location in Queen Village.

The new location has three floors, two bars, outdoor seating, a retro video game arcade and more than 2,000 board games to choose from.

Back at its original location, the owners said they would have to turn away customers due to limited space, but moving forward, that won't be an issue anymore.

The owners said they're also adding wood-fired pizza, ice cream, and the biggest dessert menu.

For more information visit queenandrookcafe.com.