Let music ring! Philadelphia Orchestra taking stage for 3 free concerts this summer

The award-winning Philadelphia Orchestra is hoping you will join the party at three free concerts this summer.

On Tuesday, May 14, 2024, the orchestra announced three free June community performances, including one that's part of Wawa Welcome America festivities and another geared toward Pride.

Here is your guide to the free summer music:

The orchestra will be joined by "RuPaul’s Drag Race" star and opera singer Sapphira Cristál, principal guest conductor Designate Marin Alsop and others on Tuesday, June 25, at 7 p.m. at Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts in Center City for the third-annual Pride Celebration and Concert.

"The ANNA Crusis Feminist Choir, Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus, and Philadelphia Voices of Pride will join the Orchestra for works by Bernstein, Copland, Tchaikovsky, Higdon, and more," the orchestra said.

Tickets are free and will be available here starting on June 6.

The orchestra heads up North Broad Street to Temple University's Performing Arts Center for a North Philadelphia community festival and performance on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 7 p.m.

The performance will include works by Adolphus Hailstork, Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, Scott Joplin, Florence Price, Duke Ellington, Jessie Montgomery and William Grant Still.

"Led by Assistant Conductor Austin Chanu, the Our City, Your Orchestra Live performance will bring the spirit of the free digital series Our City, Your Orchestra—which uncovers and amplifies the voices, stories, and causes championed by Philadelphia organizations and businesses—to in-person audiences with the full Orchestra.

"As part of the Orchestra’s ongoing exploration of the works of Black American composer Still, Principal Librarian Nicole Jordan and Chanu have created a new set of definitive orchestral materials of his 'Wood Notes' that will be used for the first time in this performance, made possible by a generous grant from the Pew Center for Arts and Heritage."

Tickets are free and reservations are encouraged starting on May 30 on this page.

Ensemble Arts Philly has teamed with Wawa Welcome America to bring a party to the Avenue of the Arts on Saturday, June 29, 2024, starting at noon. The orchestra will perform in Marian Anderson Hall during the larger event.

"Guests can take a break from the heat of the annual Avenue of the Arts Block Party to hear conductor Jeff Tyzik lead the Orchestra in Sousa’s 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' and 'Liberty Bell' marches, selections from John Williams’s scores for 'The Patriot' and 'Lincoln,' and more works honoring our nation and service members," the orchestra said. "The performance will include the world premiere of Tyzik’s 'Lift Off,' which was commissioned by Bravo! Vail in honor of Tyzik’s 30th year at the Festival."

Army veteran and Philly TV reporter Hank Flynn and seeing eye puppies from The Seeing Eye will also take part in the show.

Tickets are required and will be available here starting on May 17. "Seating is general admission and on a first-come, first-served basis," the orchestra said.

Click here for the full scoop on the Wawa Welcome America Party on the Plaza.