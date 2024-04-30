Girl, 16, shot in face on North Philadelphia street

A teenage girl was recovering early Tuesday after being shot in the face in North Philadelphia Monday night.

The shooting took place around 8:15 on April 29, 2024, along the 2700 block of North Sydenham Street, near Lehigh Avenue, Philadelphia police said.

Officers arrived to find the 16-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to her left cheek, police said.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

A woman was taken into custody following the shooting and a gun was recovered, police said.

No charges were announced as of Tuesday morning.

Children have been the victims of around 13% of the 322 shootings so far this year in Philadelphia, according to City Controller's Office data updated on Saturday, April 27.