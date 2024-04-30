Girl, 16, shot in face on North Philadelphia street

A teenage girl was recovering early Tuesday after being shot in the face in North Philadelphia Monday night.
The shooting took place around 8:15 on April 29, 2024, along the 2700 block of North Sydenham Street, near Lehigh Avenue, Philadelphia police said.
Officers arrived to find the 16-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to her left cheek, police said.
She was rushed to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
A woman was taken into custody following the shooting and a gun was recovered, police said.
No charges were announced as of Tuesday morning.
Children have been the victims of around 13% of the 322 shootings so far this year in Philadelphia, according to City Controller's Office data updated on Saturday, April 27.
There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.