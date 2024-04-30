Billie Eilish announces ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft' global tour. How to get tickets for Philly stop

Grammy Award-winner Billie Eilish will perform in Philadelphia this fall as part of her upcoming global tour.

“Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour” supports Eilish's highly anticipated third studio album, which will be released on May 17.

The pop performer will be stopping at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, Oct. 5

Tickets will be available starting with the American Express presale, which will begin on Tuesday, April 30, at noon, with additional presales running through the week.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The remaining tickets will be available during the general on-sale starting on Friday, April 3, at noon on billieeilish.com.