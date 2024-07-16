"Who lives in a pineapple under the sea" and turning 25 years old? Sponge Bob Square Pants!

In honor of SpongeBob SquarePants' 25th anniversary, New Jersey's Adventure Aquarium has partnered with Nickelodeon to bring the celebration to the Philadelphia area.

From July 15 through September 15, guests can enjoy exclusive immersive SpongeBob experiences including fin-tastic photo ops, kid activities, episode screenings at the 3D theater and so much more.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

“Just like SpongeBob, we find wonder in every corner of the ocean. We invite our guests to join us this summer and dive into a sea of nostalgia and discovery,” said Jennifer Porter, Executive Director, Adventure Aquarium. “This special celebration will commemorate SpongeBob’s decades-long legacy that spans generations and blends imagination with education, creating an unforgettable experience for guests."

Check out AdventureAquarium.com to book your reservations today.