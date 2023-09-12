A twist on restaurant week, check out South Street Smorgasbord this fall

South Street is filled with dozens of restaurants and bars and now a new event is set to highlight all that this popular Philadelphia street has to offer.

South Street Headhouse District announced they're putting a twist on the classic restaurant week and hosting its first-ever South Street Smorgasbord this fall.

South Street Smorgasbord is a part of the ongoing event series named Meet Me On South Street.

From Sept. 24 through Oct. 1 food lovers can try a bit of everything from the various businesses and restaurants around the South Street Headhouse District.

This "more than just a restaurant week' will feature a variety of international cuisines, comfort food from neighborhood favorites, snacks, desserts, and other deals.

"We wanted to make the restaurant week options a little bit different, something to get you interested and allow people to take a chance and try new things on South Street, " South Street Headhouse Assistant Director Katrina Johnston-Zimmerman said.

Available deals for South Street Smorgasbord will include:

$40-45 prixe-fixe or dinner special

$20 dinner or lunch special

$10 and under snacks on south

This event is tailored for people who just want to pop in for a quick bite to eat or for those who want to grab dinner while walking around the area.

"We really just want to put feet on the streets and show people first-hand experience of what South Street really is," Johnston-Zimmerman said.

Some of the participating restaurants include Brauhaus Schmitz, Bridget Foy's, Tattooed Mom and Federal Donuts.

Also, new restaurants such as Wim Cafe, South Flavors, Bon Kif Grill, and Mahalo Hawaiian BBQ will be featuring specials as well.

Many of the restaurants that are participating in this event will not require reservations. South Street Headhouse District will announce the complete list of restaurants at a later date.

For more information on this event click here.