Celebrate local music, art and food at the 22nd annual Roxborough Spring Fest

The 22nd annual Roxborough Spring Fest is back and bigger than ever!

On Saturday, May 18, the annual celebration of local music, art, food, and drink will take over Ridge Ave. from noon to 6 p.m.

Attendees can enjoy live music spread across three staging areas, view art from more than 70 local artisans, and taste treats from award-winning food trucks while sipping beverages from Pennsylvania’s own New Ridge Brewing Company and Chaddsford Winery.

There will also be a dedicated kid's zone and family-friendly activities, making this event perfect for all ages.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

To see a full list of vendors, food trucks, bands and more, visit roxboroughpa.com/events/roxborough-spring-fest-2024.