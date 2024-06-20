Immerse yourself in fine arts and crafts at the 35th annual Manayunk Arts Festival

Get ready for a weekend full of arts, culture, great food and fun for all.

What is the Manayunk Arts Festival?

The 35th annual Manayunk Arts Festival is set to welcome over 300 different local and nationally known artists and crafters.

The featured artists are a part of eight different disciplines: fiber, glass, ceramics, jewelry, mixed media, painting & drawing, photography and wood & sculpture. To see a full list of featured artists, click here.

The festival - the region's largest outdoor juried art show - will take place at the corner of Main Street and Shurs Lane on Saturday, June 22, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, June 23, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The best part of this festival? It is FREE to attend. Visitors can take in the art, enjoy food and beverages from Manayunk’s renowned restaurants or do some shopping at Manayunk’s unique boutiques and stores.

How can I get to the Manayunk Arts Festival?

You can drive

There are two exits off of I-76 that take you into Manayunk: Exit 338 (Belmont Ave/Green Lane) and Exit 340A (Lincoln Drive/Kelly Drive).

There are a few parking lots you can choose from.

Main and Levering Streets - handicapped parking

4000 Main Street Lot

Green Lane Lot

You can take the shuttle

Event organizers say shuttles will be running on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. FREE parking will be available at 555 City Avenue (Bala Cynwyd) and at the Ivy Ridge Train Station (Manayunk).

The shuttle costs $4 for adults and $2 for children. All proceeds benefit North Light Community Center.

You can take SEPTA

If you don't feel like driving into Manayunk, you can catch a ride on SEPTA. For schedules and fare rates visit www.septa.org.

Choose any of these three lines:

Other options?

Taxis, Ubers, and Lyfts will always be available but biking to the Manayunk Arts Festival is also another option. Take Kelly Drive from Center City or the Schuylkill River Trail from all parts of the Philadelphia region.