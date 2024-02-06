10 ways to celebrate Lunar New Year in Philadelphia

Celebrate the Year of the Dragon with these Lunar New Year events around Philadelphia now through the end of the month.

Lunar New Year Parades in Chinatown

Feb. 9 and Feb. 11 | Both parades begin on 10th and Spring St. | Information



Head to Philadelphia's Chinatown to celebrate the Year of the Dragon with two parades led by the Philadelphia Suns. The New Year's Ever Midnight Parade kicks off at 10 p.m. on Feb. 9 and the New Year's Day Parade kicks off at 11 a.m. on Feb. 11.

Lunar New Year at The Rail Park

Feb. 10 from 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. | 1300 Noble St. | Information

The Rail Park Lunar New Year celebration will feature family-friendly activities, light refreshments and a lion dance performance by the Philadelphia Suns. This event is free with registration encouraged.

Family Festival: Lunar New Year at The Philadelphia Museum of Art

Feb. 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway | Information



The Philadelphia Museum of Art is hosting a day-long celebration to welcome the Year of the Dragon. This festival features crafts, a pop-up gallery and a wall of red envelopes where you can receive your good luck message.

Free Library of Philadelphia Lunar New Year Celebration

Feb. 12 at 4 p.m. | 18 S. 7th Street | Information



Celebrate Lunar New Year with activities for all ages from storytimes to fun crafts. And you don't want to miss out on the free goodie bags.

Celebrate Lunar New Year at the Comcast Center Campus

Feb. 15 through March 8 | Comcast Technology Center, 1800 Arch St. | Information



Lunar New Year at the Comcast Center Campus programming will run for three weeks with special cinematic experiences for visitors. Events include a special cinematic adventure featuring Dreamworks animation’s "Kung Fu Panda" at the universal sphere.

Lunar New Year Celebration at Fashion District

Feb. 17 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. | 901 Market St. | Information and RSVP here



The Fashion District is hosting a Lunar New Year Celebration in the Cube right inside the main entrance. The event will have kids crafts, history lessons, dancing and a presentation by BalletSunMi.

Franklin Square Lunar New Year celebration

Feb 17. from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | 200 N. 6th St. | Information



Celebrate the Year of the Dragon in Franklin Square with crafts for kids, a red envelope surprise giveaway and free dumpling workshops.

Lunar New Year celebration at Dilworth Park

Feb. 17 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | 1 S. 15th St. | Information



A prancing lion and traditional Chinese dancers will be in attendance for the Lunar New Year celebration at Dilworth Park. You will also have the chance to ice skate throughout the evening.

Celebrate with Luk Fu at Live Hotel and Casino

Now through Feb. 29 | 900 Packer Ave. | Information



Head to the Live Hotel and Casino to enjoy specialty cocktails, sake selections, performances and entertainment at Luk Fu, an authentically inspired Asian fusion restaurant.

Hand-Made Dumpling Event with Dumpling Academy

Now through Feb. 25 | 928 Race St. | Information



Learn how to make your own dumplings at the Dumpling Academy. All you need to bring is your appetite and a container to take home you're leftover food.