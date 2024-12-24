Are you ready to dance with (DJ) Mickey Mouse and friends? "Disney on Ice presents Let's Dance!" is moving into Philadelphia on for two dozen shows to end 2024 and ring in 2025.

The show runs at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia from Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, to Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025.

"Mickey and his pals are rocking the DJ table at Disney On Ice and you’re on the guest list," the Wells Fargo Center says on its website. "Feel the electric atmosphere as they remix favorite Disney tunes into colorful worlds."

The show features music from "Moana," "Frozen 2," The Lion King," "The Little Mermaid" and "Wish" and features some favorite Disney characters, according to organizers.

Skater Chase Donelson joins Philly Live's Astrid Martinez to talk about his favorite "Disney on Ice Let's Dance!" number for the 2024-25 show at the Wells Fargo Center.

Show Times

Thursday, Dec. 26 at 3 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 26 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 27 at 11 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 27 at 3 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 27 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 28 at 11 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 28 at 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 28 at 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 30 at 11 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 30 at 3 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 11 a.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 2 at 11 a.m.

Thursday, Jan. 2 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 3 at 11 a.m.

Friday, Jan. 3 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4 at 11 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4 at 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m.

For more information and to purchase your tickets click here.

