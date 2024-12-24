Philly Live

Disney on Ice dances into Philly this winter. Here's how to get tickets

"Disney on Ice presents Let's Dance!" takes the Wells Fargo Center Ice in Philadelphia from Dec. 26, 2024, to Jan. 4, 2025

By Dan Stamm and Cherise Lynch

Are you ready to dance with (DJ) Mickey Mouse and friends? "Disney on Ice presents Let's Dance!" is moving into Philadelphia on for two dozen shows to end 2024 and ring in 2025.

The show runs at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia from Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, to Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025.

"Mickey and his pals are rocking the DJ table at Disney On Ice and you’re on the guest list," the Wells Fargo Center says on its website. "Feel the electric atmosphere as they remix favorite Disney tunes into colorful worlds."

The show features music from "Moana," "Frozen 2," The Lion King," "The Little Mermaid" and "Wish" and features some favorite Disney characters, according to organizers.

Skater Chase Donelson joins Philly Live's Astrid Martinez to talk about his favorite "Disney on Ice Let's Dance!" number for the 2024-25 show at the Wells Fargo Center.

Show Times

  • Thursday,  Dec. 26 at 3 p.m.
  • Thursday, Dec. 26 at 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Dec. 27 at 11 a.m.
  • Friday, Dec. 27 at 3 p.m.
  • Friday, Dec. 27 at 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 28 at 11 a.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 28 at 3 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 28 at 7 p.m.
  • Monday, Dec. 30 at 11 a.m.
  • Monday, Dec. 30 at 3 p.m.
  • Monday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 10 a.m.
  • Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 2 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 11 a.m.
  • Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 3:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, Jan. 2 at 11 a.m.
  • Thursday, Jan. 2 at 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Jan. 3 at 11 a.m.
  • Friday, Jan. 3 at 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Jan. 4 at 11 a.m.
  • Saturday, Jan. 4 at 3:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m.

