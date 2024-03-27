Dine Latino Restaurant Week returns this spring with free appetizers, desserts

Looking for an excuse to eat out and try good food? The Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce announced that Dine Latino Restaurant Week will return this April.

From Sunday, April 7, to Saturday, April 13, you can try a wide array of culinary styles, including traditional Latino cuisine and more.

Event organizers said dozens of restaurants, including El Merkury, Boca Del Mar, and Izlas Latin Cuisine, will participate.

The seven-day event offers customers one complimentary appetizer or dessert with the purchase of two dinner entrees.

"Dine Latino Restaurant Week not only provides a platform for showcasing the culinary talents and cultural richness of Latino-owned establishments but also fosters vital support and recognition for these businesses within our communities,” President & CEO of GPHCC Jennifer Rodriguez said in a news release. “Throughout the week, we affirm our commitment to celebrating diversity, supporting local entrepreneurs, and embracing the flavors that are influencing restaurant kitchens across the region."

Participating restaurants include:

Izlas Latin Cuisine

Amigos Restaurant and Pizzeria

Arepa Grub Spot

Añejo Philadelphia

Plaza Garibaldi

Frida Cantina

Geronimo’s Peruvian Cuisine

La Cocina Latín Cuisine

Alta Cocina Restaurant

Kocinao restaurant

San Lucas Mexican Restaurant

El Merkury

Tortas and Pizza El Sabor de mi Tierra

El Sarape Blue Bell

Las Fridas Mexican Kitchen Lansdale

Si Taqueria

Space Smash

Happy Maki Sushi

Boca Del Mar

Additionally, the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Dine Latino Chef’s Tasting event with Juan Andres Placencia, chef-owner of Brazas BBQ Chicken, on Thursday, April 11, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Visit philahispanicchamber.org to purchase tickets for the chef's tasting event and learn more about Dine Latino Restaurant Week.

