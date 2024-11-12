Early Christmas is everywhere around the Delaware Valley right now as the orange and black of Halloween displays in stores big and small have quickly turned to tinselly shades of green and red.

🎁 That's right, the time has come for children (and even pets) to get dressed up in their holiday best to tell Santa Claus what they want for Christmas and for parents to get the family holiday pictures they've waited 12 months -- or in some cases 10 and a half months -- for.

With Halloween decorations not even fully placed in storage or the attic yet, Santa is coming to malls around the Philadelphia region.

🎄 Jolly Old Saint Nick will be posing for photos with little boys and girls and plenty of pets well ahead of Thanksgiving. He already arrived at the King of Prussia Mall on Nov. 7 and the Willow Grove Park Mall and Cherry Hill Mall on Nov. 9.

Too soon? Apparently not as shopping centers look to drive sales and draw shoppers ahead of Black Friday -- especially with Thanksgiving as late as possible on Nov. 28, 2024.

Here's a list (that could grow) of when Santa and his elves will be at malls in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware hearing those Christmas gift wishes. (Just note malls may be closed on Thanksgiving.)

Pennsylvania

Santa is taking up residency in the historical Zook House near Boscov's on mall grounds this Christmas season. You can book a reservation for your family photos and/or Monday pet photos.

Where: 260 Exton Square, Exton, PA 19341

When: Nov. 16 to Dec. 24.

Santa arrives to his own winter wonderland inside the Center City Mall on Black Friday (Nov. 29). Visits are free, but photo sessions must be purchased and should be scheduled online.

Where: 901 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA

When: Nov. 29 to Dec. 24. Click here for hours and to schedule photos.

Santa arrived at the mall well ahead of Thanksgiving with Jolly Old Saint Nicholas arriving in The Plaza on Nov. 7 before sliding down the chimney at The Court on Nov. 15. Families are encouraged to book reservations online (here's the link for The Plaza and The Court). While booking online isn't required, you can avoid the line.

Where: 160 N Gulph Rd., King of Prussia, PA

When: Nov. 7 to Dec. 24

Folks in the Lehigh Valley will have a chance to meet St. Nick in the middle of the Lehigh Valley Mall. You can reserve your photo op with Santa or just walk up with your family.

Where: 250 Lehigh Valley Mall, Whitehall, PA

When: Nov. 14 to Dec. 24

Santa lands at the North Wales shopping center in mid November. Pets are always welcome for photo ops.

Where: 230 Montgomery Mall, North Wales, PA 19454

When: Nov. 16 to Dec. 24

Festive people in Bucks County will have a chance to meet St. Nick at the Langhorne mall. You can reserve your photo op with Santa or just walk up when you're ready.

Where: 2300 E Lincoln Hwy, Langhorne, PA 19047

When: Nov. 15 to Dec. 24

Santa will be coming to the Montgomery County mall after Thanksgiving. Walk-ups are welcome, but you can also book your family's photos with Santa ahead of time.

Where: 18 W Lightcap Rd., Pottstown, PA 19464

When: Nov. 29 to Dec. 24

Folks can hop off the Blue Route and meet Santa. The Plymouth Meeting Mall is encouraging folks to book time with Santa through Christmas Eve. You can even have the jolly guy pose with your pets on some Mondays.

Where: 500 W Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462

When: Nov. 16 to Dec. 24

There is a unique opportunity to meet the Strolling Santa Claus on three December Saturdays.

Where: 1000 Premium Outlets Dr, Tannersville, PA 18372

When: Dec. 7, 14, 21

Santa has taken residency at Center Court at Springfield Mall for family photo ops starting the second weekend in November. Reservations are encouraged, but not required. There are also some pet-friendly Mondays set aside.

Where: 1250 Baltimore Pike, Springfield, PA

When: Nov. 9 to Dec. 24

You can pose with Santa in the family photo area in Macy’s Court. The mall is celebrating Santa's arrival with a celebration at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16.

Reservations are encouraged to the jolly guy, but not required. Pets are also welcome on Mondays.

Where: 2500 Moreland Rd., Willow Grove, PA

When: Nov. 9 to Dec. 24

New Jersey

Santa has arrived in South Jersey. You can visit Santa in the Grant Court at Cherry Hill Mall to snap a family photo. Reservations are encouraged, but not required. You can also book specific pet-friendly photo sessions on Mondays.

Where: 2000 Route 38, Cherry Hill, NJ, 08002

When: Nov. 23 to Dec. 24

You can start getting family photos with Santa (including pet-friendly Mondays) on Saturday, Nov. 23. Here's how to reserve your spot. However, the party starts the night before with a party and parade outside of Dick's Sporting Goods.

Where: 3849 S. Delsea Drive, Vineland, NJ 08360

When: Nov. 22 to Dec. 24

Visitors can visit Santa free of charge, but will need to buy a photo package if they're interested in taking photos. Visitors can also take the moment to purchase gifts from Santa's toy shop. Reservations are recommended and can be purchased online.

Cheerful people can join in the holiday fun with a mall-wide Christmas Parade -- featuring a balloon drop -- on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 10:30 a.m.

Where: 1750 Deptford Center Rd., Deptford, NJ 08096

When: Nov. 7 to Dec. 24

Head over to HomeSense Court to get your visit with Santa. Family pet photos with Santa are available on Mondays.

Enjoy a night of "Gingerbread and candy-themed" fun with Santa on Nov. 15 at 5 p.m.

Where: 400 Route 38, Moorestown, NJ 08057

When: Nov. 9 to Dec. 24

Santa's sleigh arrived near the Jersey Shore on Nov. 7. Similar to other Simon Mall properties, you can book your photos with Santa ahead of time. There is also a special pets with Santa event planned for Dec. 1.

Where: 1201 Hooper Ave, Toms River, NJ 08753

When: Nov. 7 to Dec. 24

People in Mercer County can cozy up to Santa starting Nov. 14. Like other Simon malls, people are encouraged to book ahead of time for peace of mind knowing when to arrive. There is also a special pet night planned on Dec. 1.

Where: 3320 US-1, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648

When: Nov. 14 - Dec. 24

Delaware

Santa has arrived in Delaware. The Christiana Mall features photo opportunities with Santa -- make your reservation now -- as well as Santa Cares Day and pet photos on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Where: 132 Christiana Mall, Newark, DE 19702

When: Nov. 8 to Dec. 244

Santa will be visiting with families for a holiday month ahead of Black Friday. You can pre-book your Santa photo times and bring your pet on Dec. 1.

Where: 1365 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901

When: Nov. 22 to Dec. 24

Didn't see you favorite mall on this list? You can always check with the mall's website and social media pages to see when and if Santa Claus is coming to town.