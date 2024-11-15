Holiday market, ice rink and cozy cabin open for the season at Dilworth Park

Grab your mittens and skates! Dilworth Park in Center City is officially open for the holiday season.

The iconic park, nestled next to City Hall, has transformed into a winter wonderland and is ready for festive fun. From ice skating to shopping, there is something for everyone.

Organizers said the Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink will be open daily with $7 admission for children ten and under, $9 admission for adults, and skate rental for $10 per person. Discounts are available for groups of 10 more.

Tickets for timed 90-minute skate sessions and locker rentals are available at centercityphila.org/rinktickets.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

When taking breaks from skating, visitors can check out the cozy Rothman Orthopaedics Cabin, which features a full menu of seasonal dishes. And at the bar, adults 21 and older can enjoy tasty cocktails.

Then, at the southern end of the park, the Wintergarden on the Greenfield Lawn returns with hundreds of twinkling lights woven through woodland décor, including an overhead arbor, decorated reindeer topiaries, and seasonal foliage.

Do you need to buy gifts for loved ones this holiday season? The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market returns with a diverse selection of products from more than 40 vendors in the Philadelphia region.

Days and hours of operation for all winter amenities

Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink

Daily, Nov. 15 through Feb. 23, 2025

Daily skate times vary

Rothman Orthopaedics Cabin

Daily, Nov. 15 – Feb. 23, 2025

Times vary by day

Wintergarden

Nov.15 – March 9, 2025

Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market

Nov. 15 – Jan. 1, 2025

Sundays through Thursdays, Noon to 8 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays, Noon to 9 p.m.

Organizers said all programs are weather-permitting and subject to change.

Where is Dilworth Park located?

Dilworth Park is located at 1 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, PA 19102 (west side of City Hall)