Holiday market, ice rink and cozy cabin open for the season at Dilworth Park

Grab your mittens and skates! Dilworth Park in Center City is officially open for the holiday season.

The iconic park, nestled next to City Hall, has transformed into a winter wonderland and is ready for festive fun. From ice skating to shopping, there is something for everyone.

Organizers said the Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink will be open daily with $7 admission for children ten and under, $9 admission for adults, and skate rental for $10 per person. Discounts are available for groups of 10 more.

Tickets for timed 90-minute skate sessions and locker rentals are available at centercityphila.org/rinktickets.

When taking breaks from skating, visitors can check out the cozy Rothman Orthopaedics Cabin, which features a full menu of seasonal dishes. And at the bar, adults 21 and older can enjoy tasty cocktails.

Then, at the southern end of the park, the Wintergarden on the Greenfield Lawn returns with hundreds of twinkling lights woven through woodland décor, including an overhead arbor, decorated reindeer topiaries, and seasonal foliage.

Do you need to buy gifts for loved ones this holiday season? The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market returns with a diverse selection of products from more than 40 vendors in the Philadelphia region.

Days and hours of operation for all winter amenities

Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink
Daily, Nov. 15 through Feb. 23, 2025
Daily skate times vary 

Rothman Orthopaedics Cabin  
Daily, Nov. 15 – Feb. 23, 2025
Times vary by day

Wintergarden  
Nov.15 – March 9, 2025

Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market   
Nov. 15 – Jan. 1, 2025
Sundays through Thursdays, Noon to 8 p.m. 
Fridays and Saturdays, Noon to 9 p.m.  

Organizers said all programs are weather-permitting and subject to change.

Where is Dilworth Park located?

Dilworth Park is located at 1 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, PA 19102 (west side of City Hall)

