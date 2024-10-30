It isn't even Halloween yet, but a stalwart of the Philadelphia holiday season could already be getting you into the Christmas spirit.

The 2024 edition of Christmas Village in Philadelphia will feature some new options to go with the traditional gift shops set up in wooden stalls.

Freshly designed wooden vendor booths will great shoppers this holiday season.

"We are excited to welcome everyone back to Christmas Village in Philadelphia for 2024 for our 17th season," Christmas Village president Thomas Bauer said. "With the annual return of the original Christkind and our partnership with CHOP for the 'Festival of Trees,' we look forward to creating cherished memories for families and friends this holiday season."

Here's your guide to the 2024 German Christmas market:

When is Philly's 2024 Christmas Village open?

"Get ready for holiday sips, sights, and shopping," organizers said.

The market opens on Saturday, Nov. 23, and Sunday, Nov. 24, for a preview weekend. It then runs daily from Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve.

The market is open from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from noon to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, according to organizers. The market is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving (Thursday, Nov. 28) and from noon to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve (Sunday, Dec. 24).

Where is Philly's Christmas Village?

The market spreads beyond just LOVE Park.

The Christmas Village takes place at LOVE Park at 1500 JFK Blvd., City Hall's Courtyard and North Broad sections of the City Hall apron, organizers said, turning Center City into an open-air German Christmas market that features more than 120 vendors and much more.

"Additionally 40 local vendors set up at Dilworth Park as part of the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market, featuring a curated selection of local merchants from the tri-state area," market organizers said. "This section will feature the new white wooden booths introduced last year that shine brightly from across the street, adding a touch of charm and elegance to the market."

What traditions are back at Christmas Village this year?

You will be able to shop at dozens of stalls throughout the parks. There will also be traditional German food and booted-beer available.

For the kids (or kids at heart) there is an illuminated Ferris Wheel, double-decker carousel and the Christmas Village Kids Train. There is also Family weekend Dec. 7 and 8: "Families can capture precious memories with Phil the Reindeer, the village's beloved mascot, meet enchanting princesses and brave superheroes, and enjoy a spin on the charming Ferris wheel," organizers said.

Plus, "the original Christkind from Nuremberg, Germany will be back to open the market with her traditional prologue on Sunday, December 1," organizers said.

And, German American Weekend "returns with a vibrant celebration of German culture on December 14 and 15, 2024."

"Visitors can immerse themselves in German traditions while enjoying a delicious German Bratwurst and watching lively performances by local dance groups, including the United German Hungarian Schuhplattlers and G.T.V. Almrausch, all dressed in traditional attire," organizers said. "For those eager to dive deeper into German festivities, the weekend features classic German Games on Sunday, including the Beerstein holding contest and a Bratwurst eating challenge, promising a fun and engaging experience for all."

What's new at the 2024 Christmas Village?

The traditional German brats will have some meat-free company this holiday season.

"This year promises to be very special with the introduction of our first-ever vegan booth and delightful new flavors of Glühwein," Bauer said.

Here are a couple of new additions to the park, according to organizers:

"Christmas Village at City Hall will feature newly designed and updated wooden booths this year, bringing a fresh and cohesive look that complements the beloved aesthetics of LOVE Park."

"Try out the mouthwatering flavors of our new vegan booth, featuring irresistible plant-based brats and crispy, golden blooming onions! Each bite is a celebration of taste and a perfect treat."

"A new flavor of Glühwein (mulled wine) will make its debut at Christmas Village this year, crafted by Pennsylvania’s own Mazza Wines. Glühwein enthusiasts can look forward to savoring a fresh twist on the classic mulled wine recipe, featuring warm notes of apple with a subtle spice. This exciting new flavor adds a unique touch to the beloved tradition, offering a delightful treat for both new and seasoned fans of this holiday favorite."

"The beloved Christmas Village boot mug is back this season in a brand-new color! Visitors are encouraged to come early, as these delightful boot mugs are known to sell out quickly."

Something else for families to keep in mind:

"This year, North Broad will transform into a magical winter wonderland, becoming a hidden gem specifically designed for kids and families, with a wide array of entertainment options and delightful surprises that are set to be a highlight of the holiday season," organizers said. "These new additions promise to enhance the holiday atmosphere and create a memorable experience for visitors of all ages."

Looking to tie the knot?

"Wedding Wednesdays at Christmas Village offer couples the chance to tie the knot in a festive, romantic setting at LOVE Park during the holiday season," organizers said. "This unique event combines the magic of the holidays with the joy of weddings, creating unforgettable moments amidst twinkling lights and the charm of Philadelphia’s iconic Christmas Village."

There is plenty more to see and do, so check the Christmas Village website before you go to plan out your shopping visit.

