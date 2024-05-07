Originally appeared on E! Online

Travis Kelce is kicking off his Hollywood career.

The Kansas City Chiefs player—who has been dating Taylor Swift since last year—has landed in his first major TV role, joining the cast of Ryan Murphy's upcoming FX series Grotesquerie.

His costar Niecy Nash confirmed the news in a behind-the-scenes video with Travis on May 7. "This is what happens when WINNERS link up‼️" the Dahmer actress wrote on Instagram. "@killatrav Welcome to Grostequerie!"

The Super Bowl champ appeared beside her in a white shirt and a big smile on his face, revealing that he's "jumping into new territory."

In addition to Niecy and Travis, the horror show will also star Courtney B. Vance and Lesley Manville, according to Deadline. While details of the plot are under wraps, fans can expect some bone-chilling content, as the series comes from the creator of American Horror Story.

While Travis' only prior acting experience was a surprise cameo on an episode of Moonbase 8 in 2020, the 34-year-old has already proven his super stardom, recently signing a $34.25 million contract with the Chiefs and thus becoming the highest paid tight end in the NFL.

And this isn't the only new job opportunity in the Kelce family. Following brother Jason Kelce's retirement from the NFL earlier this year, he landed a new gig as a commentator for ESPN's Monday Night Countdown.

"It's a tremendous honor to even be considered to potentially work there," Jason shared on his and Travis' podcast New Heights on May 1. "That network was everything that Travis and I watched growing up. We talk about it all the time."