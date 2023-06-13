Dogfish Head introduces Asteroid City Lager ahead of new Wes Anderson movie

Can you bottle the quirky style and deadpan humor of a Wes Anderson film?

Maybe not.

But, Delaware's Dogfish Head brewery has made an attempt at it with its new, Asteroid City Lager, which has been brewed in celebration of “Asteroid City,” a new film by Wes Anderson.

In a statement on the release of the new brew, the company said that its brewers were "[i]nspired by the movie’s compelling design universe and epoch," in creating a beer that features an "Earthy take on a classic lager’s light and refreshing flavor profile."

Along with being brewed with regeneratively grown pilsner malt, Tuxpeno corn malt and Zuper Saazer hops, in a statement, Dogfish Head said Asteroid City Lager was then "finished with a mid-20th century Pennsylvania lager yeast as a nod to the 1950s era during which “Asteroid City” takes place."

Even the beer's label, the company said, was created in collaboration with the director to feature "artwork centered around one of the film's most eye-catching images."

Asteroid City Lager was released on Tuesday and is available on draft, for on-site consumption, at Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats and to-go in16oz cans at Dogfish Head’s Off-Centered EmPOURium in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.