Christina Applegate

Christina Applegate Gives Glimpse Into “New Normal” After MS Diagnosis

Just over a year after Christina Applegate announced her battle with MS, the actress is preparing for a “very important ceremony.”

By Elyse Dupre

Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Christina Applegate is sharing an update with her fans amid her battle with multiple sclerosis.

The actress, 50, posted a picture of several walking sticks to Twitter Oct. 27 and noted she was deciding which one to bring to her first public event since sharing her MS diagnosis.

"I have a very important ceremony coming up," Applegate wrote. "This will be my first time out since diagnosed with MS. Walking sticks are now part of my new normal. Thank you @neowalksticks for these beauties. Stay tuned to see which ones make the cut for a week of stuff."

After seeing her post, a follower tweeted about using activator poles. "The activator is what I use daily," Applegate replied. "Love mine. But these events I wanted fancy I guess. My activator has stickers that say FUMS so wasn't sure if that was appropriate haha."

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Entertainment News

E! News

E! News Returns Nov. 14: Meet the New Co-Hosts of the Nightly Broadcast

Saturday Night Live

‘Saturday Night Live' Star Chris Redd Hospitalized After Being Attacked in NYC

The Emmy winner announced her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in August 2021. "Hi friends," she tweeted at the time. "A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a--hole blocks it." 

She then asked for time and space as she navigates this new journey. 

"As one of my friends that has MS said 'We wake up and take the indicated action,'" the 'Dead to Me' star continued. "And that's what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo."

"Yup. I turned 50 today. And I have MS. It's been a hard one," she wrote on Twitter. "Sending so much love to all of you this day. Many are hurting today, and I am thinking of you. May we find that strength to lift our heads up. Mine currently is on my pillow. But I try."

E!, Peacock and NBC are all part of the NBCUniversal family.

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Christina Applegatemultiple sclerosisDead to me
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us