Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Philadelphia for first rally with her running mate

Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign has announced that she will start traveling with her future running mate next week and Philadelphia is the first stop they will make.

At this time VP Harris has made no decision on who she wants her running mate to be for the 2024 presidential election.

Harris will be in Philadelphia on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

Top contenders for the spot include Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

Harris advisers, led by former Attorney General Eric Holder, have been combing through reams of paperwork submitted by potential running mates, while the candidate herself is holding personal conversations with the finalists, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity with the Associated Press to discuss details that haven’t been made public.

Harris, according to another person familiar with the matter who spoke with the AP, is seeking someone with executive experience who can also serve as a governing partner.

Harris would be the first woman, first Black woman and first person of South Asian descent to serve as president. Many Democrats have argued she should balance her ticket both demographically and politically.

The Harris campaign revealed which cities she and her future running mate will stop at which includes Philadelphia followed by Western Wisconsin, Detroit, Raleigh, Savannah, Phoenix and Las Vegas, according to the Harris campaign.

This news comes as Harris officially has no opponents for the Democratic nomination after key deadline passes. This means no other candidates met the threshold of support necessary to contend for the party's nomination.