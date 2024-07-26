Labor leaders and prominent Philly-area Democrats endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president while also touting Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro as a potential running mate. The endorsement occurred days after Harris launched her campaign in the 2024 presidential race following the withdrawal of President Joe Biden.

Leaders and members of the Philadelphia Building & Construction Trades Council held an event around 10 a.m. Friday in which they formally endorsed Harris as the Democratic nominee. Numerous city, state and federal officials from the Philly region, including Mayor Cherelle Parker and Gov. Shapiro, attended the event outside the Philadelphia Building Trades Union Hall on 4170 Woodhaven Road.

During the event, speakers touted Harris’ record and stated they would help get her elected. They also touted Gov. Shapiro as a potential running mate for her.

“She needs a partner. And I can’t think of a better partner to be her Vice President than our governor, Josh Shapiro,” Mayor Parker said.

Shapiro is among the handful of people whom Harris is vetting as her running mate and he’s considered one of the leading contenders. Shapiro has left the door open to serving as her running mate, telling reporters on Monday that “she will make that decision when she is ready” when asked if he would accept the job if offered, adding that the choice is “deeply personal” and that Harris should pick whomever she is most comfortable with.

Shapiro’s rhetoric was similar when he was asked once again about the growing speculation by NBC10’s Lauren Mayk at Friday’s event.

“She is the Democratic nominee for president,” Shapiro said. “Of course, it is her decision to choose who she wants to run with, to govern with and to serve the American people with. Period. End of sentence. She makes that decision.”

Harris is expected to make her decision by Aug. 7.

The event in Philadelphia occurred the same day former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama both endorsed Harris for president. The endorsement was revealed through video of a phone call between Harris and the former First Couple.