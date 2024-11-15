Republican Senator-elect Joe Picozzi speaks on major win in Northeast Philly

Amid all the news of the outcome of the presidential race, there was a smaller political shakeup in Northeast Philadelphia. Joe Picozzi, a 29-year-old Republican, upset incumbent Pennsylvania State Senator Jimmy Dillon, flipping a seat Democrats have held for more than two decades.



In the latest episode of Battleground Politics, NBC10’s Lauren Mayk spoke with Senator-elect Picozzi about how he won Northeast Philly, Republicans' success with voters nationwide and his plans for Harrisburg as well as Washington.

Lauren also spoke with Democratic Congressman Brendan Boyle, who represents a district that includes Northeast Philadelphia. Boyle spoke about residents who voted for him but not Kamala Harris as well as what went wrong for Democrats in Pennsylvania.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Here’s a full breakdown of the episode.

Interview with Senator-elect Joe Picozzi

:37 – Why Picozzi won Northeast Philly

1:30 – Picozzi’s pitch to voters

2:10 – Picozzi’s plans for Harrisburg

2:44 – Picozzi on Mayor Parker, Commissioner Bethel

3:50 – Final push in his race

4:27 – Relationship with local Republican party

5:32 – Trump’s success in Northeast Philly

6:32 – Republicans and younger voters

9:17 – Picozzi on SEPTA’s financial issues

11:13 – Funding education in Pennsylvania

12:30 – Republican control in Washington

13:56 – Trump picking Matt Gaetz for Attorney General

Interview with Rep. Brendan Boyle

15:34 – What Boyle heard in Northeast Philly

17:28 – Split ticket voters

18:13 – Why Boyle was more successful with Northeast Philly voters than Kamala Harris

19:30 – Changing political climate in Northeast Philly

20:30 – What Democrats need to focus more on in Northeast Philly

22:37 – Getting back working-class residents who voted for Trump

23:13 – What went wrong for Democrats in Pennsylvania

24:34 – What Boyle is prepared for in his next term

You can subscribe to Battleground Politics on Apple, Google, Spotify, or wherever else you get your favorite podcasts. You can also watch or listen to every episode right here on NBC10.com, the NBC10 YouTube channel, and in rotation on our streaming channels.

Subscribe to Battleground Politics anywhere you get your podcasts: Spotify | Amazon Music | Apple Podcasts | RSS | Watch on YouTube