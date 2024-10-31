Battleground Politics

New Jersey Senate candidates Andy Kim, Curtis Bashaw discuss the issues

Republican Curtis Bashaw and Democrat Andy Kim sat down with NBC10's Lauren Mayk for episodes of Battleground Politics, as the Senate race in New Jersey reaches the home stretch

By Lauren Mayk and NBC10 Staff

Republican Curtis Bashaw (left) and Democratic Rep. Andy Kim (right)
AP

With the race for the United States Senate in New Jersey in the home stretch, NBC10's Lauren Mayk sat down with each of the major party candidates in the race in new episodes of Battleground Politics.

Democrat Andy Kim, currently the representative of the state's third congressional district, sat down with NBC10 at a ball field in Camden County near where he grew up. The two discussed corruption in New Jersey politics, inflation, potential votes on changes to the Supreme Court, abortion, immigration, and more.

Republican Curtis Bashaw, a businessman who has not held public office previously, sat down with NBC10 at Ponzio's Diner in Cherry Hill, where they discussed the economy, abortion, not being endorsed by Donald Trump, and more.

Below you can see each of the episodes in full, and you can subscribe to Battleground Politics anywhere you find your podcasts.

1:01 - On corruption in New Jersey politics

2:30 - Kim's effort to change "county line" ballots

3:53 - How to tackle inflation and high prices

6:37 - On critiques from Bashaw on government spending

8:42 - Kim's stance on tax policy

10:33 - How would a Senator Kim deal with a President Donald Trump?

11:56 - Potential changes to the structure of the Supreme Court

13:37 - On abortion law

16:04 - On immigration

:32 - Why should voters take a chance on Bashaw?

1:22 - On the economy

2:31 - How Bashaw would vote on tax policy and government spending

4:44 - Where Bashaw thinks the government can make cuts

5:59 - On Trump's tariff plan

7:22 - Bashaw's stance on abortion

10:30 - What is Bashaw's relationship with Trump?

11:58 - On the integrity of the 2020 election

13:30 - On immigration

17:52 - On corruption in New Jersey politics

19:06 - How Bashaw, a gay man, felt about an LGBTQ-equality group endorsing his opponent

