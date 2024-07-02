Battleground Politics

Voters in Philly region, South Jersey react to the presidential debate

Voters from the Philly area and South Jersey shared their thoughts on the debate between President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump

By Lauren Mayk and David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

In the hours after the presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, NBC10’s Lauren Mayk caught up with a Philly resident, a Montgomery County resident and a South Jersey resident to get their reactions. In the latest episode of Battleground Politics, the three voters shared their thoughts on the debate and whether or not they’re closer to making a decision. 

Here’s a full breakdown of the episode:

1st voter: Majesty Moreland of North Philadelphia

:45 – Thoughts on the presidential debate

1:10 – Lack of confidence after debate

2:02 – Thoughts on Biden and Trump

2:36 – Whether or not Biden’s age impacts her vote

3:30 – Whether or not she will vote for Trump

4:00 – Where the debate leaves her as a voter

4:47 – Why she voted for Biden in 2020

5:30 – Whether or not Democrats should change their candidate

6:13 – Thoughts on Vice President Kamala Harris

2nd voter: Irma Fralic of Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania

6:58 – Thoughts on the presidential debate

8:11 – Unanswered questions during the debate

11:20 – Whether or not she wants Biden and Trump to debate again

11:55 – Changing the party system

13:52 – Deciding who to vote for

3rd voter: Bill Schmidt of East Greenwich, New Jersey

15:36 – Thoughts on the presidential debate

16:52 – Thoughts on Trump’s answers during the debate

18:37 – Thoughts on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

20:45 – Who he would vote for today

21:13 – What he’s hoping comes out of the debate 

This article tagged under:

Battleground PoliticsPhiladelphiaDonald TrumpNew JerseyPennsylvania
