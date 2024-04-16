Pennsylvania voters who would like to vote using a mail-in ballot in the April 23 primary elections must request one by Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

That means either in-person by the close of your county election office or online through Pennsylvania's State Department website. The deadline for both ways is 5 p.m.

Also, this year, voters need to be aware, some of Pennsylvania’s most populous counties are relocating polling places out of synagogues because the primary election falls on the first day of Passover.

Those of the Jewish faith who strictly observe Passover can apply for a mail ballot to ensure they can still vote without needing to go to a polling place.

Here are considerations for applying for, and then submitting, your filled-out ballot before the 8 p.m. deadline on April 23.

How do I apply for a mail-in ballot in person?

The quickest way to get a mail-in ballot today is in person at your county election office. This is also the quickest way to return your ballot once it's filled out.

For instance, if a Philadelphia voter goes to the city's Elections Office at City Hall and requests a mail-in ballot today, the voter will receive it immediately, and then have the option of filling it out and returning it at the same time.

A voter could also choose to take the ballot home if they don't want to fill it out right away. In that case, after filling it out at home, they can then:

Bring it back to the Elections Office to submit it

Put it in one of the city's official drop boxes (A map and list of locations is below.)

Mail it back using the U.S. Postal Service

All of those options must be done by the 8 p.m. deadline on April 23.

How do I apply for a mail-in ballot online?

You can request one here through the Pennsylvania Department of State's website. The online form must be filled out by 5 p.m.

When can I drop off my mail-in ballot at a drop box?

Counties have drop boxes placed at different locations. You must leave your ballot in a box within the county in which you’re registered to vote. Find a drop box in your corresponding county here: Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia or in the map and list below.

How do I fill out my mail-in ballot?

There are a few key points to remember: Be careful when opening your ballot, make sure the ballot is inside the included secrecy envelope before putting it in the outer envelope (thus avoiding a “naked” ballot) and ensure you sign the outer envelope before sending it back.

Get a more detailed explanation here and here.

When are Pa.’s 2024 primary and general elections?

The primary election in Pennsylvania is April 23, 2024. The general -- and presidential -- elections, will be held Nov. 5, 2024. Polls for both elections will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Can I vote in the primary?

Pennsylvania has closed primaries. This means that to vote for a member of a certain party, you have to be registered as a member of that party. In other words, if you are unaffiliated with a party, you can’t vote in the primary.

However, unaffiliated voters are allowed to vote in the general election, and they can also have their say when it comes to ballot questions.

