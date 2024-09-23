GOP VP nominee JD Vance talks immigration, IVF, Mark Robinson allegations  

Republican Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance and Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz were both in Pennsylvania for campaign rallies over the weekend. In the latest episode of Battleground Politics, NBC10’s Lauren Mayk spoke with Vance at his rally in Leesport about Donald Trump’s controversial statements on Haitian immigrants, how a Trump presidency would handle healthcare and IVF treatments and a recent report alleging that Mark Robinson, the Republican candidate for governor in North Carolina, referred to himself as a “Black Nazi” in an online post.

Lauren also spoke with Trump supporters at the Leesport rally as well as Kamala Harris supporters at Walz’s rally in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, including a Kenyan native and US citizen who spoke out against Trump’s comments on immigrants.

Here’s a full breakdown of the episode:

JD Vance interview

:44 – The Mark Robinson allegations

2:03 – How healthcare and IVF would work under a Trump presidency

4:28 – What Vance would say to immigrants who are upset about Trump’s rhetoric

Interview with voters at Tim Walz rally

6:29 –US citizen from Kenya on Trump’s comments on immigrants

6:53 – Harris supporter on why she’s ‘desperate’ to keep Trump out of the White House

7:45 – Harris supporter explains why Tim Walz appeals to her and how she feels about the presidential race

Interview with voters at JD Vance rally

10:30 – Pa. voters explain why they support Donald Trump and JD Vance

12:00 – Trump supporters discuss the issues that matter to them the most

14:44 – Trump supporter discusses racial division and how to solve it

